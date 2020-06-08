WWE reportedly making changes to its Title Belts

The WWE is transitioning into new territories almost everyday

The WWE is set to change the looks of its Title Belts

Apollo Crews is the current United States Champion

The WWE recently changed the design of its Intercontinental Championship. The newly designed Championship was presented by Sami Zayn to then Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a stark difference between the old and new Championship. For starters, the black strap returned to the new WWE Intercontinental Championship and a completely different center plate. This change in WWE's Intercontinental Championship came after eight years.

WWE set to make change in design to other Title Belts

Who would be the better Intercontinental Champion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/W2X9Lg0R6e — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 6, 2020

Wrestling Inc has reported that it has learned about some changes WWE is set to implement. The promotion is planning on changing the design of its NXT Championship and its United States Championship. There are no updates of the design of the new Championship Belts but one can assume that these designs will be as refreshing as WWE's Intercontinental Championship's.

History of the WWE United States Championship

The United States Championship was one of the main titles under the WCW banner. In 2003, WWE reactivated the Title on SmackDown. The United States Title was brought back by then SmackDown General Manager, Stephanie McMahon. A tournament was held on the Blue Brand to crown its first WWE United States Champion. Eddie Guerrero faced Chris Benoit in the finals at Vengance. Lation Heat won the match, thus becoming the inaugural US Champion in WWE.

Since then a number of WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Booket T and many more have held the coveted US Championship. Dean Ambrose holds the record for the longest reign as the US Champion is WWE. His reign lasted 351 days. Cureently, Apollo Crews is the US Champion. Crews is currently in his first reign as Champion.

History of the NXT Championship

NXT was once WWE's developmental territory but now is one of WWE's main attractions. The NXT Championship was introduced in 2012. Then NXT Commissioner Dusty Rhodes held a Gold Rush Tournament, pitting eight Superstars, to crown the inaugural WWE NXT Champion.

Seth Rollins met Jinder Mahal in the finals and won the match to become the first-ever NXT Champion. Since then, many Superstars such as Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Johnny Gargaon and many more have held the Title. The belt was redesigned in 2017.

Currently, Adam Cole is the NXT Champion. His current reign is the longest ever, lasting over a year.