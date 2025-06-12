WWE reportedly making a huge change to Seth Rollins, fans might not be happy

Seth Rollins' heel turn has made him one of the most powerful men in WWE, as he not only has a great mind like Paul Heyman on his side but also has Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as his muscles. The company is now considering making another huge change to Rollins' presentation by tweaking its theme.
The Visionary also won the Men's 2025 MITB Ladder Match earlier this month for the second time, thanks to the timely assistance from Breakker and Reed. While fans are appropriately raining down boos on Rollins during his matches and segments, his theme music is still something they often sing along to during his entrance.
However, WWE is planning to fix this. As per Cory Hays of BodySlam, the Stamford-based promotion is actively planning to tweak Seth Rollins' theme song.
WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!
It's safe to assume they could be thinking of having something that sits well with the former Universal Champion's current persona as a hated heel. That said, considering how well-liked his entrance music is, it's safe to say it could lead to backlash from a section of fans.
Vince Russo says Seth Rollins winning the MITB briefcase was not a good decision
In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated that the promotion made a mistake by having Rollins win the coveted briefcase. Vince Russo firmly believes that one of his stablemates, Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker, could have benefited more from winning the MITB Ladder Match.
"Seth Rollins, we’ve been down this road a million times. How much better would it have been if either Breakker or Bronson were in it and won it. I don’t know how they are missing things that just slap you across the face."
It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Rollins as Mr. Money in the Bank, as some expected him to cash in during Jey Uso and Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship match on this week's RAW. However, this didn't happen, as The Ring General won cleanly and stood tall as the new champion to close the show.
Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!