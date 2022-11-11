WWE reportedly making huge plans for Survivor Series WarGames

Survivor Series 2022 is coming around the corner, and WWE has started to prep for the long-running premium live event. However, this time around, a new mix has been thrown in with the announcement of the Grand WarGames match, brewing more excitement amongst the fans.

The WarGames match stipulation has become one of the favorites within the WWE Universe. The concept was re-introduced back in 2017 by the then NXT General Manager William Regal after being in the waters for so long. We've seen all types of crazy shenanigans take place inside the double steel caged structure and consistently produce one of the best matches of the year.

Now, with the match stipulation being introduced on the main roster for the first time, it's been reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE has crazy plans for the match. Meltzer also reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company wants to make the WarGames match as amazing as possible so they can use more footage for future WarGames matches.

"We were told that they are looking for some great visual shots of big spots out of this year’s War Games because War Games will be a regular presentation on the main roster going forward and they want spectacular looking shots to promote it in future years. They don’t like the idea of having to use NXT footage to promote a main roster PPV but it’s the only modern War Games footage they have, and so much of that footage includes guys who they don’t want to use because they are no longer with the company." Dave Meltzer wrote.

Bayley teases recruiting former WWE Women's Champion for Survivor Series WarGames match

Damage CTRL seems to have been enjoying their time tormenting Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss ever since their faction's debut. The trio will now step inside the vicious WarGames structure for their match at the Survivor Series 2022 premium live event.

However, it seems both teams are yet to reveal their full members as of now, with Damage CTRL closing in on her alliance with Nikki Cross to recruit her to their side. Bayley also has her eye on another faction member, Rhea Ripley, considering her valuable contribution to Judgment Day's rising popularity.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed that she'd be open to working alongside Rhea Ripley for the WarGames match.

"I don't think I would recruit anyone on Damage CTRL right now, or at least I won't tell you who it would be, but if I needed another member for WarGames, another teammate, it would be Rhea Ripley because she just bodyslammed Luke Gallows," Bayley said. [9:05 – 9:18]

Who do you want to see compete in the WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames match? Comment down your picks below.

