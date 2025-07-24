WWE reportedly has massive plans for major feud heading into SummerSlam

By Ishan Dubey
Published Jul 24, 2025 06:58 GMT
The Game Triple H addressing the fans at a WWE event (Image via WWE
The Game Triple H addressing the fans at a WWE event (Image via WWE on X)

WWE is set to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam from New Jersey at MetLife Stadium in a few weeks. The show is set to feature some big matches that fans are excited for. Rumours suggest that the Stamford-based promotion also has some massive plans for the Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn feud heading into the show.

Karrion Kross has gained widespread popularity among fans over the past few months. He is currently involved in an interesting feud with Sami Zayn. The two tore the house down in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, with Sami picking up the win.

They met again on this week's RAW in a singles match after Kross had attacked Zayn with a steel pipe a couple of weeks ago to set up this match. Kross finally overcame Sami and emerged victorious on this week's show to tie their feud. However, this rivalry might just not end here.

As per the latest reports by Viper Reports via BodySlam, posted by Cory Hays on X, WWE is planning to host a third match between the two superstars very soon. With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, the match could very well happen at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Fans are waiting to see what the WWE CCO Triple H has planned next in this feud. It would be great if the two stars go head to head at MetLife Stadium.

Karrion Kross shares a rare personal update ahead of SummerSlam

The Herald of Doomsday is currently one of the hottest attractions on Monday Night RAW. He has gained a lot of praise over the past few months for his promo work and in-ring performances. Ahead of SummerSlam, he took to X to provide an update on his newly released book Life is Fighting.

Apart from being a great wrestler, Kross is also an author. He had recently announced a reading tour for his book a few weeks ago. He took to X to share an update with the fans regarding the tour.

"UPDATE.; I’ll be going all over the world. If you have inquires, email [email protected]. Tickets are for the meet & greets! July 31 6PM @TheWCStore: thewrestlingcollector.com. Aug 1 6PM @BookendsNJ: book-ends.org. Aug 23 1PM Pandora’s Box: pandorasboxnj.com/?fbclid=PAQ0xD…" he wrote.
The 40-year-old star stated that he will be going all around the world for his book tour. It will be interesting to see how he manages the tour along with his weekly appearances on WWE RAW.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Harish Raj S
