WWE reportedly nixed plans for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship feud

Drew McIntyre has had many formidable opponents in the past

Drew McIntyre was set to face a former WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre has set sail on a fantastic journey in his second run in the WWE. The current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, is an astonishing Superstar and has been built as nothing less. Drew McIntyre beat The Beast, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in under five minutes to win his first WWE Championship.

The WWE Champion barely had a moment to breathe before he was challenged by The Big Show the same night at WrestleMania. After defeating The Big Show, Drew McIntyre was challenged by The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. The Scottsman went on to defeat Rollins at the Money In The Bank PPV. McIntyre is now on a collision course with Bobby Lashley, and the duo will face off at WWE's next PPV, Backlash.

WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre's feud

WrestleTalk is reporting the following about the plans WWE had for Drew McIntyre,

Our sources have told us that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had big plans for Jinder Mahal on his brand, and there were plans to have him feud with former stablemate Drew McIntyre over the WWE Champion at some point in the future. While this wasn’t set to be a long-feud, it was planned for Mahal to get a significant push at some stage and challenge for the title.

Recently, Jinder Mahal sustained an injury and had to undergo surgery. The surgery took place to fix some underlying issues with his knee. The former WWE Champion said that he will bounce back stronger than ever, but left out a definite timeline for his return.

Drew McIntyre's history with Jinder Mahal in WWE

A long time ago, in 2012, Drew McIntyre, who was pecked as the Chosen One by Vince McMahon, was part of a three-member stable called 3 Man Band. McIntyre, along with fellow WWE Superstars Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater formed the stable. The team lasted for about two years before the WWE released McIntyre and Mahal in 2014.

Jinder Mahal recently made his return to the WWE, defeating Akira Tozawa. During his return, the WWE announce team mention his WWE Championship reign on multiple occasions, suggesting he would be in line to face his former stablemate, Drew McIntyre in the near future.