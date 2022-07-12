WWE reportedly has pitched some interesting plans for Alexa Bliss this week on RAW

It sounds like a wild idea was pitched creatively for Alexa Bliss tonight on WWE RAW.

Since returning to RAW back in May, Bliss has yet to be put into a long-term WWE storyline, but it sounds like those plans might be changing starting tonight.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), there was a creative pitch that would see someone steal Bliss' Lilly doll. Sapp went on to stress that he wasn't sure if this was going to happen, but it was an idea that was tossed out this weekend for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

If this does take place, we wouldn't be shocked to see this turn into a story for Bliss, given her feud that doesn't involve the RAW Women's Championship for the time being.

The Lilly doll was introduced for Alexa Bliss following WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss turned on The Fiend during his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. The following night on WWE RAW, the former RAW women's champion introduced Lilly Doll, and it was the last episode of WWE programming that featured an appearance from Bray Wyatt.

Lilly was utilized to continue Bliss' darker character for several months before Charlotte Flair destroyed Lilly at Extreme Rules.

This was done to write Little Miss Bliss off television for six months. She would eventually return with a series of vignettes where she spoke to a psychiatrist about Lilly. This would explain that the doll she is carrying now is just a toy from WWE Shop and not the demonic doll that was utilized in 2021.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, happens to Alexa Bliss and Lilly tonight on WWE RAW. If this storyline begins, you can bet there will be plenty of speculation in the coming weeks as to who kidnapped Bliss' Lilly Doll.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Lilly be kidnapped tonight on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes so far