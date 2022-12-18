WWE reportedly planning to bring back Logan Paul after 3 months for a huge match 

Latest backstage reports have revealed WWE's possible big plans to bring back Logan Paul, who is recovering from an injury.

The popular social media celebrity made his last appearance on Crown Jewel, where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Although Paul couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief, he impressed fans and critics with his in-ring skills. Unfortunately, The Maverick also suffered from a sprained meniscus and MCL, which ruled him out of action for months.

As per Xero News, WWE is planning to bring back Logan Paul next month, where he could compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2023.

Xero News @NewsXero Some News from a source today



Brock Lesnar is due back in January to pick up and finish the Bobby Lashley feud



Logan Paul will be entering the Royal Rumble match



Cena & Owens expected to go over Zayn & Reigns



Bayley vs Becky Lynch on Raw is expected to be a non-finish. Some News from a source today Brock Lesnar is due back in January to pick up and finish the Bobby Lashley feudLogan Paul will be entering the Royal Rumble matchCena & Owens expected to go over Zayn & ReignsBayley vs Becky Lynch on Raw is expected to be a non-finish.

There have also been talks about Logan Paul potentially competing in a tag team match alongside his brother, Jake Paul. The latter appeared at Crown Jewel during the main event when he tried to balance the numbers against The Bloodline. His brief appearance on the show also saw him get involved in an altercation with Solo Sikoa.

It appears that the creative team is planning a tag team match involving the Paul brothers in the second half of 2023. While there are no reports on whether it could be at SummerSlam or Crown Jewel, sources suggest that the duo will compete together in a stadium show.

Phoenix @almightyking_2k I went back and watched all 3 Logan matches and bro idc what anyone says this man belongs in the WWE. Got everything he needs. Sure he may have some controversy or whatever but everyone does. It ain't new #loganpaul I went back and watched all 3 Logan matches and bro idc what anyone says this man belongs in the WWE. Got everything he needs. Sure he may have some controversy or whatever but everyone does. It ain't new #loganpaul https://t.co/V3qY93Zrq8

WWE legend suggests a potential match between Logan Paul and John Cena

Mark Henry believes that Paul could face John Cena in a big match at WrestleMania 39, as long as they are medically cleared for the dream battle. On the Busted Open podcast, Henry said:

"Logan Paul called him out. Maybe, there's a rebuttal [from John Cena on SmackDown]. 'If you can get that knee healthy, maybe let's do this at WrestleMania.'"

John Cena confirmed his return for this year on the latest edition of SmackDown. He will join forces with Kevin Owens for a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the year's final show.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs. John Cena next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes