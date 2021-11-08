WWE planning to release 10 more wrestlers soon - Reports

WWE recently released 18 superstars from their contracts due to budget cuts, and unfortunately, it looks like the company isn't done yet.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the 'powers that be' had plans to cut about ten more wrestlers in the latest round of releases, but they were saved. He added that they are now considered to be 'on the bubble,' which means it's possible they could be released soon:

“Of all the people that were cut, there were probably about 10 others that were in strong discussion about being cut. Pretty much everyone that was not being used well was on the bubble and they were considering cutting. I’m gonna guess when I saw the list of the people that were originally looking at being cut but were not, that a lot of those people I can see them being cut. Essentially everyone at NXT that’s a veteran that you don’t see on TV. All of those guys," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and Nia Jax are among the list of names who were let go by WWE several days ago. The news of their releases sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling community, considering that many of them were top stars in the company.

WWE is reportedly moving in a different direction with younger talent

WWE revamped its developmental brand NXT several months ago, and the show has heavily featured young talent such as Bron Breakker. Dave Meltzer stated that the company is moving in a new direction with young stars, which could be another reason for the recent cuts.

WWE will also be evaluating NXT talent every six months, and if there is no considerable improvement, then it's the end of the road for them. Meltzer provided more details on the new direction that WWE is set to undergo:

“Before, the idea was that NXT was gonna be this touring brand and they were looking for guys that could be really good workers to have really good road shows and now that is not the idea. The idea is to get young guys in there. Ciampa and a few others might be safe just because they’re kind of legacy stars and you still want them on television just to kind of ease the transition. Although eventually with the direction they’re going, Ciampa doesn’t fit. They may keep him but a lot of the other ones like Danny Burch or [Timothy] Thatcher, those kind of guys. I’m not saying going to be cut but they are on the bubble. Their names were definitely considered also. Everyone in their 30s that’s not on TV right now was in a discussion of who let go,” added Meltzer.

WWE's roster is filled with the most talented wrestlers in the world, and each and every one of them has the potential to become a big star. It's truly sad to see that many of them will never get the chance to make it to the top as their days are numbered.

