WWE reportedly planning shocking twist for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

With the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso choosing to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes will go up against the winner of the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. Rumors suggest that John Cena could potentially win the Chamber match and challenge The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

However, a new report indicates that the Stamford-based promotion may have planned a shocking twist involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

According to 4YouWrestling, Cody Rhodes is set to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for 4YouWrestling shared an image of Rhodes and Punk clashing heads.

Despite being the top star, Triple H has yet to book Punk in the world title picture. Additionally, the Straight Edge Superstar has a compelling backstory, as he hasn’t main-evented WrestleMania. Last year, he came close, but his dreams were shattered due to a tricep injury.

The Second City Saint finally competing in a WrestleMania main event would be an ideal match, given that both superstars attract a massive fan base.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion stated that Cody Rhodes was at his most relevant when they faced off

Roman Reigns has been Cody Rhodes' biggest rival since Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The megastars have faced each other at two consecutive WrestleManias, with the last match marking a historic moment as The American Nightmare defeated the Original Tribal Chief, ending his dominant reign.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns had an interview with SHAK Wrestling in which he remarked that Cody Rhodes is a great champion but was most relevant when he was feuding with him or his Bloodline. Reigns also emphasized that there is no animosity between them.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 approaching, it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Rhodes in the coming weeks.

