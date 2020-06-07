WWE reportedly re-shot segments at tapings due to mistakes, Otis forced to take a brutal move 4 times

There were a few 'unusual re-tapes' during the recent round of WWE tapings.

An MVP promo was also stopped after he got the verbiage wrong.

Otis and Vince McMahon.

There are many advantages and disadvantages of pre-taped wrestling shows. In WWE's case, the company can edit the footage and also re-shoot matches and segments if they aren't up to the mark.

A report from Fightful Select revealed that were a few unusual re-tapes during the recent round of tapings.

The first reported instance happened during the filming of Otis' match with King Corbin from SmackDown. Fightful was told that Otis ended up receiving four rough spinebusters until they settled for the perfect one during the segment of the match. Surprisingly enough, it was noted that the spinebuster spot of the match was not even the part that was messed up.

In addition to the Otis and King Corbin match, WWE also had a re-shoot in an MVP promo after the veteran got the verbiage wrong. Bobby Lashley's manager apparently referred to the audience members as 'NXT Superstars' and the promo was interrupted. An unnamed person took to the loudspeaker and informed MVP that the audience had to be referred to as 'Performance Center recruits'.

Here's what was revealed in Fightful Select's report:

WWE's taped shows

WWE's taped format gives the company the freedom to tie up all the loose ends, and that's essentially not a bad thing. However, taping shows in advance also brings up the risk of spoilers getting out, but thus far, WWE has done a decent job of keeping that to a minimum.

One recent example of WWE manipulating the footage was the noticeable edit in the RAW match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane. Kairi Sane suffered a nasty gash on her head after she was sent headfirst into the steel steps. WWE's medical team patched up Sane's wound and the match resumed. WWE edited out the part in which the medics worked on Sane's wound.

There could be many more instances of re-tapes and edits being done, and they may continue to happen until WWE return's to live programming.