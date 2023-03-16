WWE reportedly has real-life concerns over current champion's physical well-being 

After suffering a scary fall in the ring after her recent title defense, WWE management now has legitimate concerns over the NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's health.

After defeating Meiko Satomura on NXT Roadblock to retain her title, the 21-year-old collapsed to the floor, leading to medical personnel and company higher-ups rushing to her aid.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that despite Perez's fall being a work, there are legitimate concerns for the young superstar.

"The reason it’s so vague is because the actual situation really is so vague, they actually don’t know what exactly is going on. What I was told was it’s a vague situation in the sense that, hopefully, there’s nothing wrong, but there might be." Meltzer added, "She didn’t faint after the match. That was a cover story for the fact that something may or may not be going on, and they don’t know exactly, so therefore they did the Shawn Michaels angle." H/T (WrestleTalk)

Having made her WWE debut in March last year, Roxanne Perez has already established herself as one of the stars of the future, winning both the NXT Women's Tag and singles championships.

What are WWE's plans for the NXT Women's title?

Whilst Perez has not been stripped of the belt, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has chosen to move forward without Roxanne if she cannot fulfill her obligations as champion.

Earlier this week, HBK took to social media, where he announced that a ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship will take place on April 1st at the Stand And Deliver Premium Live Event.

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a New NXT Women’s Champion. Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/… Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/…

So far, just two women have qualified for the high-stakes ladder match, with the athletic Zoey Stark earning her spot as well as the fan-favorite star, Gigi Dolin.

Who is the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes