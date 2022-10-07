WWE reportedly releases 46-year-old veteran following Triple H's roster shake-up

WWE has reportedly released Nigel McGuiness just a day after Triple H's shake-up of the company's current commentary team.

According to a report from PWInsider, the former Ring of Honor World Champion was let go earlier this week.

While in WWE, McGuiness initially started as an announcer for the WWE UK Classic. He later became the lead announcer for NXT and was a crucial figure in NXT UK, Main Event, and 205 Live.

The 46-year-old signed with the company back in 2016. Considered one of the most prolific wrestlers of his generation, McGuiness never stepped foot in a WWE ring having retired as an in-ring competitor years ago.

A prominent figure in Ring of Honor history, McGuiness won the ROH Pure Championship once, apart from the World Title. With Ring of Honor now acquired by AEW President Tony Khan, it remains to be seen if he decides to bring McGuiness back to the company.

Interestingly enough, WWE recently shook up their commentary teams, bringing back former announcer Cathy Kelley to the company in the process. Whereas, Wade Barrett has been promoted to SmackDown from NXT, but there was no mention of the 46-year-old.

WWE announced big changes to their commentary teams under Triple H

Ahead of the season premiere of WWE's upcoming shows, the company announced major changes to their commentary teams under Triple H.

It has been noted that The Game is shifting away from three-man commentary teams and will return to the old two-man teams.

Monday Night RAW will feature Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves in the commentary, with the returning Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton doing interviews. SmackDown will feature Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary alongside Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant on interview duties.

Hall of Famer Booker T will be commentating on WWE NXT. He will be in the booth accompanied by Vic Joseph. McKenzie Mitchell will be on interview duty for NXT.

Are you excited for the new WWE commentary teams under Triple H's era? Sound off in the comment section

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes