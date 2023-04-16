WWE reportedly set to announce a major match for Backlash this Monday on RAW

With WrestleMania 39 now in the rearview mirror, WWE and its stars have their eyes set on Backlash. One match heavily rumored to be confirmed for the event is Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, The Beast shockingly attacked The American Nightmare moments before they were meant to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

With Lesnar set to feature on this week's RAW, WRKD Wrestling has reported that this appearance will likely lead to him accepting Rhodes' challenge for a match at Backlash.

"Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar will be confirmed for the upcoming PLE “Backlash” during this Monday’s #WWERAW." [H/T WRKD Wrestling]

Backlash will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in Puerto Rico. The show will also mark WWE's first premium live event on the Caribbean island since New Year's Revolution in January 2005.

WWE announcer on Cody Rhodes wanting a fight with Brock Lesnar

After being viciously beaten by The Beast, Rhodes seemed ready for the challenge. He sent a strongly worded message to the former WWE Champion on last week's RAW.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, RAW commentator Corey Graves said that it may have been an unwise move by Rhodes to provoke Brock Lesnar.

"Unfortunately for Cody, his detour may lead him down to the midst of the Grand Canyon. You don't challenge The Beast under any circumstances. Not a wise decision." Corey Graves added: "There's always gonna be comparisons, forever. One thing Dusty [Rhodes] never did was battle Brock Lesnar. That's a different tier of superstar, and Cody's gunning for The Beast, which is nuts, and I cannot stress that enough. It's gonna be fun to watch for all of us. But for Cody, probably, not so much." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Cody Rhodes has not had his fair share of luck in recent weeks. He lost in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two against Roman Reigns and later fell victim to Brock Lesnar on the red show.

Who will come out on top in a potential match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes