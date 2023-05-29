WWE reportedly set to announce new tag team title challengers tonight on RAW 

It has been reported that two of WWE's biggest tag teams will face off tonight on RAW, with the winner potentially securing a future title shot.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the title from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

According to a recent report from BWE via Ringside News, company higher-ups are planning a showdown between Imperium and Alpha Academy. The winner could face Owens and Zayn for the title at a later date.

Imperium is currently one of the most feared groups in the company. The faction's leader Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for almost a year. Meanwhile, its other members, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are determined to secure more gold for the stable.

Sami Zayn reacts to his latest big WWE win

This past Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained their tag team title in the show's main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Earlier in the year, Zayn failed to defeat Reigns in a one-on-one match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, after finally getting one over against the Tribal Chief at Night of Champions, The Master Strategist's rivalry with The Bloodline's leader has seemingly ended. Zayn reacted to the win on social media as he wrote:

"Lost the battle, won the war."

For almost an entire year, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been involved with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Following their huge victory, the pair can now look to cement their legacy as tag team champions.

