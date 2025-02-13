WWE reportedly set to introduce brand-new championship

WWE is headed towards its biggest event of the year in less than two months in Las Vegas. According to a new report, the management is ready to introduce a brand new championship.

NXT's Level Up, which was a small-scale show set to provide a stage to young stars, ended last year. However, the management had another plan in the works, which they announced as, 'WWE EVOLVE.' The show is set to showcase talents from their recent ID program, and the recent set of tapings has already begun.

According to PWInsider Elite, an 'Evolve Championship' has been created, which will serve as the show's main title. Moreover, the championship gold is set to be introduced to the audience in the coming weeks as the show progresses and more episodes have been taped.

As of now, no images of the rumored title have been leaked, and there's a high chance more championships will be introduced in the coming months, which would cater to superstars of different divisions on the show.

Ex-WWE writer thinks EVOLVE will beat AEW in ratings

All Elite Wrestling ratings aren't what they used to be when they first made their presence felt in the industry. The Jacksonville-based promotion has struggled when it comes to gaining new viewers for their products. Meanwhile, WWE has shown significant growth under Triple H's creative regime.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claims the new show, EVOLVE, will start beating Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling in about six months when it comes to ratings.

"I'm telling you the C team is going to beat AEW. Now, not at the beginning, probably not at the beginning, six months, they'll be beaten. I'm going to tell you why, because they think this EVOLVE can beat AEW," Russo said.

AEW has had issues in gaining viewership as NXT has often surpassed them in demographics and weekly viewership. There's a high chance Russo's prediction might just come true, and only time will tell.

