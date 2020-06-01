Who will walk away with the WWE Intercontinental Championship?

WWE has reportedly taped the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The final match of the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament is set to take place on the 12th June episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Intercontinental Championship Tournament has been going on since SmackDown's episode after the Money In The Bank PPV. The tournament was held due to Sami Zayn's absence amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Superstars such as Elias, Jeff Hardy, Drew Gulak, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura were a part of the tournament. After two grueling rounds of the tournament, the title will be decided between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan in the coming weeks.

Elias defeated his first-round opponent, King Corbin to advance. AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura on his return to the Blue Brand to face Elias in the semi-finals of the tournament. Whereas Daniel Bryan bested his friend, Drew Gulak and Jeff Hardy beat his most recent rival, Sheamus.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE played a very interesting angle by arresting Jeff Hardy for DUI before his match against Daniel Bryan. It looked like Hardy hit Elias with his car, causing Elias to miss out on his semifinal match against AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One was given a walkover while a 10 man Battle Royal took place to finalize Daniel Bryan's opponent for the night. Sheamus went on to win the Battle Royal but lost to Bryan after Hardy made an appearance during the match.

This match will be 🔥🔥🔥!



It's @WWEDanielBryan vs. @AJStylesOrg for the vacant Intercontinental Championship in TWO WEEKS on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/IAIIK0InNf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020

About the finals of WWE's Intercontinental Championship

According to Fightful, the match was taped on the 26th of May during the SmackDown TV tapings at the Performance Center. It was also noted that the match was "unbelievable" and pumped up the NXT PC Superstars that were in the audience.

Advertisement

As of this writing, no reports are suggesting which of the two Superstars was crowned the Intercontinental Champion. It is very believable that a match between "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles and "The Leader of The Yes Movement" Daniel Bryan pumped up the crowd in attendance.

We at Sportskeeda are as excited as you are to watch this match unravel. Follow us to keep yourself updated with the world of Pro-Wrestling.