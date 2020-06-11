WWE reportedly tried to get Trish Stratus back for another marquee match

WWE had another marquee match in the works for Trish Stratus.

The match would have headlined the proposed Evolution 2.0 PPV.

Trish Stratus.

The All-Women's Evolution PPV aired on FS1 leading into the most recent episode of WWE Backstage, and there is a very specific reason why the show was featured on FOX programming.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that the idea was to monitor the viewership figures to decide whether or not to book Evolution 2.0.

WWE wanted Trish Stratus to return for another match

Tom went on to reveal that WWE previously had plans to have the second edition of the all-women's PPV and they even tried to get Trish Stratus back for another match. Trish Stratus returned to in-ring action last year to face Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, in what was billed to be the WWE Hall of Famer's final match.

WWE, however, wanted her to come back for a marquee match at the proposed Evolution 2.0 PPV. The plan fell through, and WWE ended up nixing the plans to have the show. Stephanie McMahon has been a big proponent of Evolution 2.0 and WWE is trying to relaunch the PPV this time around as well.

Tom revealed the following:

Well, there is always the moment when you might assume it's just there to fill time and while FOX Sports is looking to get more WWE content just like ESPN, there is a specific reason they are, and that is because WWE is going to be watching the viewership for that show and that is going to be part of the argument for or against Evolution 2.0.

Advertisement

They have been trying to gauge interest for a long time now, trying to see if they can make it happen. They initially had the idea that the match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus at SummerSlam last year, they wanted to try and talk Trish Stratus into coming back for another match and that was going to be sort of a marquee match for the show.

Stephanie McMahon had mentioned this in interviews before. Now they are trying to relaunch that, again, Stephanie McMahon is a proponent of it.

The viewership figures for the Evolution replay on FS1 are not available yet as it didn't even crack the Cable Top 150. It will be interesting to see if WWE does end up having Evolution 2.0 somewhere down the line without the presence of its most prominent female Superstar in Becky Lynch.

The company is still assessing its options based on the fan reactions, and a decision should be made sooner rather than later regarding the fate of Evolution.