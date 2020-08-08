WWE reportedly unsure whether suspended Superstar Austin Theory would even have a job 

As reported first by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Austin Theory is away from WWE TV serving an unannounced suspension. Seth Rollins' disciple has not wrestled a match since teaming up with Murphy in a tag team contest against Cedric Alexander & Ricochet at the Main Event tapings on June 17th.

Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020

Where is Austin Theory?

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue opened up on Austin Theory's WWE status.

Tom noted that the current situation is very personal to Austin Theory.

Tom revealed that the reason why WWE has not mentioned Theory's name on WWE TV is reportedly because the management is unsure whether the Superstar would even have a job at the end of whatever led to his suspension.

Tom noted that, as of this writing, various possibilities could happen with regards to Theory's WWE future. He could very well be back on WWE TV in two weeks' time, and everything will be forgotten.

However, he is currently suspended, and his future is shrouded in uncertainty.

Here's what Tom revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast which also has updates regarding Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail, Brock Lesnar's possible return on RAW Underground and more:

"This is a situation that is very much personal to Austin Theory. There is a lot of moving parts to it. So I have to be careful with what I say. He has been gone a while with no mention because to put it simply; the WWE still aren't sure whether he will have a job by the end of it. However, it could be that he simply comes back, gets back on TV even as early as two weeks from now and it all be forgotten about. There are many possible outcomes; at the moment, he is suspended."

We still don't know the actual reason behind Austin Theory's suspension, and we may probably never know until the WWE releases a statement or the Superstar himself clears the air. Austin Theory's name had come up during the #SpeakingOut movement, but there is no confirmation on whether it resulted in WWE taking him off TV.

The unannounced suspension is odd as it has happened during Seth Rollins & Murphy's feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. As always, we'll keep you updated on Austin Theory's status.