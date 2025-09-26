  • home icon
  WWE reportedly wanted to retain recently released star; unfortunate contract dispute details surface

WWE reportedly wanted to retain recently released star; unfortunate contract dispute details surface

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 26, 2025 08:26 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credits: star's Instagram]
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions [Image credit: star's Instagram]

A recent report has shed light on WWE's plans to retain a popular star with a multi-year contract. However, the deal could not be closed for one major reason. The star in question is none other than Jazmyn Nyx of NXT.

Jazmyn Nyx was a popular name in World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand. She was a major part of Fatal Influence, which also included the current NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.

After nearly three years, Nyx's career with the Stamford-based promotion has come to an end. She confirmed on her Instagram that she was not happy with the contract offered to her and decided to leave the company to focus on other career options in her life, as it would not make financial sense for her.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE wanted to retain Jazmyn Nyx but didn't want to change their offer. The report also highlighted that, according to someone backstage within the developmental brand, Nyx was making $75,000, and the same amount was offered to her in the new multi-year deal.

As mentioned above, Jazmyn herself stated that the amount she was offered didn't make sense financially. This contract dispute was a major reason she left the company.

Fatal Influence threw Jazmyn Nyx out of the faction on WWE NXT

Before Jazmyn Nyx confirmed her departure from WWE on Instagram, she was thrown out of Fatal Influence on this week's NXT. During a backstage segment on the show, Nyx was shown lying on the floor after an assault, but the identity of the attacker was not revealed.

Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley then came to check on their teammate, but didn't bother to pick her up or see if she was alright. Instead, Jayne told Henley that it was high time they removed Jazmyn Nyx from their group, as she believed Nyx was not strong enough to survive in Fatal Influence.

It will be interesting to see what Jazmyn Nyx has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world and if she will end up joining WWE's rival promotion, AEW, in the future.

Aashrit Satija

Edited by Aashrit Satija
