(Spoiler) Former Champion could return at the Royal Rumble after four years - Reports

The women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble match looks set to get even more stacked with another former star rumored to be returning.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn is in St. Louis, the site of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, tomorrow night.

The report adds that a source told them that she is expected to be in tomorrow's women's Rumble match. However, they can only confirm that she is in St. Louis for WWE.

"We are told by one source she is expected to be in the Rumble match but thus far, we can only 100% confirm she is in town for WWE."

Kaitlyn originally signed with WWE in 2010, started wrestling in FCW and then won season three of NXT. She then joined the main roster and won her first and only Divas Championship in 2013 by defeating Eve Torres in her hometown Houston, Texas.

In July 2014, she announced her retirement to focus on her marriage and clothing line. However, she returned to WWE in 2018 and competed in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

She defeated Kavita Devi in the first round but was eliminated after losing to Mia Yim in the second round. That was her last match for WWE, and she could now wrestle again four years later at the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

The women's Royal Rumble match could feature multiple more surprise returns

WWE has already announced several prominent names to return to the women's Rumble match this year. The list includes WWE Hall of Famers and legends like Lita, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James, and many others. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is also set to compete in this year's Rumble match.

According to reports, several more big names could be returning for the women's Rumble match tomorrow. The names include former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and former WWE Divas Champion Paige.

