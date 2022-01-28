5 Major stars rumored to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

We are less than 48 hours away from one of the most exciting nights on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble. The show is set to take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE has already announced several participants for this year's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. The company has done a great job in hyping up the women's contest by announcing several major returns from legends like Lita, The Bella Twins, Mickie James, and many others. However, there are definitely going to be a few more surprises in store.

Over the past few days, several reports have emerged regarding surprise entrants in this year's Rumble matches. Let's take a look at five such stars who are rumored to make their return this Saturday.

#5 Ronda Rousey to return at the Royal Rumble?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch weighs in on Ronda Rousey WWE return rumors Becky Lynch weighs in on Ronda Rousey WWE return rumors 👀 https://t.co/O2mQjZTdSz

Starting with a big name, WWE reportedly wants former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in this year's Royal Rumble. Moreover, there are also plans for her to have a big-money match against Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania.

Rousey made her official WWE debut at the very same pay-per-view four years ago after the first women's Rumble match. She then made her in-ring debut for the promotion at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to face and defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

A few months later at SummerSlam 2018, she defeated Alexa Bliss to become the RAW Women's Champion and had a dominating run with the title. Her reign ended at the hands of Lynch in the historic main event of WrestleMania 35 that also involved Charlotte Flair.

That was Ronda Rousey's last WWE match and appearance. A lot has changed since then as she gave birth to her first child last year in September.

ShowStoppaTV @showstoppatv With Ronda Rousey rumor to return Could we see a Royal Rumble win by her, choosing Becky Lynch for WM? With Ronda Rousey rumor to return Could we see a Royal Rumble win by her, choosing Becky Lynch for WM? https://t.co/OCCnM5MRSE

The lack of big names on the women's roster is very clear and they could surely use the star power of The Baddest Woman on the Planet. If she does return at the Royal Rumble this Saturday, there are huge chances of her winning it all and heading to the main event of WrestleMania 38.

