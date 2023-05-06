WWE Royal Rumble event to be hosted in popular location soon - Reports

WWE's first major show of the year, the Royal Rumble, officially begins the Road to WrestleMania. This January's event was hosted in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The annual extravaganza featured several remarkable performances that elevated the viewing experience, with a killer angle closing the show. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the Rumble matches, and Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns was the biggest and most rewatched moment from the show this year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that WWE is very interested in returning to Tampa Bay, Florida.

The Raymond James Stadium in this locale hosted WrestleMania 37, an event that featured a main event that bolstered an otherwise decent show overall. Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Bryan Danielson had all the making of an instant classic, and all three of them did not disappoint from a storyline perspective.

While which year the Royal Rumble event is to take place in Tampa Bay remains to be seen, that could be the direction the company is heading for next year.

"We’ve learned that Tampa Bay is also very interested in making a bid for the Royal Rumble." [H/T: RSN]

Which match is being discussed to headline WWE WrestleMania next year?

WrestleMania 40 will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to the latest report, the company is discussing a sequel to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the major event next year.

"I can say this. The rematch that's at the forefront of everybody's minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table to main event in Philadelphia next year," WrestleVotes reported. [H/T GiveMeSport]

There is also the coronation of a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion expected to happen at Night of Champions later this month. The new Big Gold Belt could even be the target for next year's Royal Rumble winner.

