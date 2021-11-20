Backstage details on the last-minute changes made because of Roman Reigns' ahead of Survivor Series - Reports

Roman Reigns will take on Big E at the upcoming Survivor Series event. However, WWE had done little to build the match between the two World Champions. Last week on SmackDown, Reigns faced of Xavier Woods in a last-minute change of card to build for Reigns vs E.

Reigns became the undisputed 'King' of SmackDown after he defeated King of the Ring Xavier Woods. Woods is a close friend of WWE Champion Big E and decimating him has led to a heated feud between Reigns and Big E. This week on SmackDown, the two men came to blows ahead of their clash at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the match between Woods and Reigns on last week's SmackDown was a last-minute call. It was done to make the Champion vs Champion match between Big E and Roman Reigns more personal.

''WWE did make a late change in booking for Smackdown on 11/12 to tie-in the Smackdown television program with Roman Reigns vs. King Woods, to Big E, who Reigns faces in the battle of major champions main event. Previously, E’s television issues were limited to pushing Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, while Reigns hadn’t mentioned Big E at all in his angles which were more based around Brock Lesnar, his prospective WrestleMania opponent.'' said Meltzer

Will Roman Reigns be able to defeat Big E?

Even though Big E has been dominant as the WWE Champion, facing the Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be his toughest test to this day. Also, considering WWE's big future plans for Roman Reigns, it is unlikely that he will lose to Big E at Survivor Series.

As per reports, Reigns is set to continue his program with Brock Lesnar up until WrestleMania next year. There are also plans to have Reigns face The Rock sometime down the road.

