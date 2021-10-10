Potential spoiler on future plans for Roman Reigns' title run - Reports

Roman Reigns has been at his absolute best since turning heel and becoming the Universal Champion last year. As per recent reports, there are no plans for The Tribal Chief to drop his title anytime soon.

WrestlingNews.co was told by a source close to the creative process that Reigns is expected to hold on to the Universal Championship for a long time. It was added that there are no plans for him to drop the title this year.

He is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia later this month. Many fans are wondering whether The Beast Incarnate could be the one to dethrone Reigns. However, the above report could be considered a potential spoiler for this match.

Roman Reigns has multiple feuds lined up after WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Roman Reigns' current title run has been highly praised by fans as well as critics. Recently, he completed 400 days as the Universal Champion, accomplishing yet another dominating milestone.

The Tribal Chief is currently in the middle of a highly entertaining feud against arch-rival Brock Lesnar. However, there are multiple other feuds lined up for him after The Beast Incarnate.

Drew McIntyre was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior has made his intentions clear that he wants to be the one to dethrone Reigns. After their fierce battle at last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, fans are excited to see the two have a proper feud.

Other than McIntyre, Roman Reigns might also soon have a proper feud against current WWE Champion Big E. The two world champions have faced each other recently in triple threat and tag team matches on RAW and WWE house shows.

If the company continues its trend to book Champion vs. Champion bouts at Survivor Series this year as well, we may see Reigns have a one-on-one match against Big E.

