WWE Rumor Roundup - 45-year-old star trying to get cleared for WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon's opponent revealed, and more (February 26th, 2022)

Things are heating up quickly in WWE as the company is gearing up for one of the most significant WrestleMania events ever.

The rumor mills, as expected, are also working overtime as we have some massive rumors covered in today's edition of the roundup. It's 2022, and Vince McMahon is reportedly planning on returning to the ring at age 76! We have all the updates on Vince McMahon's rumored opponent and whether he is even listed backstage for a WrestleMania match.

A former world champion is also working towards getting himself cleared to compete at WrestleMania.

The roundup ends with a note regarding Drew McIntyre's workload following his recent hiatus due to injury.

#1. WWE Rumor Roundup (February 26th, 2022): Bobby Lashley is trying to get cleared for WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley was written off WWE TV during the Elimination Chamber match, in which Brock Lesnar emerged to win the world championship for the seventh time in his career.

Lashley reportedly suffered a shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble, and WWE booked a concussion angle to explain his absence. However, Ringside News reports that Bobby Lashley is working towards getting medical clearance to compete at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion also wishes to be available for the upcoming Madison Square Garden show on March 5th. Lashley was originally advertised to face Lesnar for the world title at Madison Square Garden, and he still hopes to make it back in time for the event.

"Ringside News was told that 'Lashley is trying to get cleared, not only for MSG but for WrestleMania.' He is not out of the question for the next Madison Square Garden show, or Mania for that matter. Hopefully, he can recover in time, but it is unclear exactly how injured his shoulder is at this point," stated the report.

It's been speculated that Bobby Lashley could miss four months of in-ring time if he undergoes surgery. Any WWE talent would ideally want to be featured on the WrestleMania card, and we can't blame the 45-year-old superstar for having similar aspirations.

#2. WWE's plans for Vince McMahon's in-ring return

John Pollock of POST Wrestling was the first to report on WWE's shocking plan to get Vince McMahon back in the ring.

The WWE Chairman will appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" next week, which will serve as the platform to kickstart a surprising WrestleMania angle. Vince McMahon, who last wrestled in 2012, will face Pat McAfee in what could be billed as an official match on the WrestleMania 38 card.

"POST Wrestling can confirm that Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with Pat McAfee, which will include WrestleMania 38. Multiple sources informed us that McAfee was set for something on the show involving McMahon. When speaking with a source with knowledge of the situation and whether it will be billed as an official match on the WrestleMania card, we were told "most likely." the report revealed.

Dave Meltzer confirmed POST Wrestling's report and added that Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed on the internal schedule for WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon's desire to return to the ring proves that WWE wants this year's WrestleMania to be a memorable spectacle.

#3. Drew McIntyre to wrestle more matches leading up to WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre returned at the Royal Rumble after spending some time on the sidelines to recover from a neck injury. The Scottish Warrior was reportedly slated to wrestle less after his comeback and only work safe matches heading into Mania.

However, the plans for McIntyre have clearly changed as the former WWE Champion has been advertised for several upcoming live events.

McIntyre will team up with Big E and Kofi Kingston to face The Bloodline during this weekend's house shows.

"Originally the plan was for McIntyre to only work PPVs and do safe matches on TV leading to Mania, but for this weekend's house shows on 2/26 in Youngstown, OH and 2/27 in Rochester, NY, the schedule is Big E & Kingston & McIntyre vs. Reigns & Usos on top. They are also advertising Reigns vs. McIntyre in title matches at some of the TV tapings but they usually don't do the matches advertised," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most consistent performers for Vince McMahon's company in recent years, and it's staggering to see him undertake more assignments despite his injury struggles.

What do you make of this week's WWE rumors? Which WrestleMania match are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.

