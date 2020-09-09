Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the best news and rumours of the day. There are some exciting updates on the members of the RETRIBUTION and also a rumour on All Elite Wrestling making a huge offer for a former WWE Champion.

Adding to that, we also have Bobby Lashley talking about some Superstars badmouthing him to Vince McMahon. All that and more in today's roundup:

Former WWE Champion rejects huge AEW offer

Rey Mysterio rejected a huge offer from All Elite Wrestling before putting pen to a new WWE contract. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW were keen signing the former WWE Champion, but he did not take the offer. He said on the latest edition of WOR:

“They did sign Rey and Rey could have gone to AEW and they know that know Rey got a huge offer to go to AEW [and he] stayed”

“That’s a feather in the cap too. I don’t want to say they owe him because they don’t owe anyone anything but Rey had no contract. Rey could have walked in AEW in the middle of this program. He wasn’t gonna do it because he’s Rey and he told them he wouldn’t and no matter what he wouldn’t.”

“But the point is that legally he could have. I know that loyalty to Vince is a one-way street – you have to be loyal to him and he doesn’t have to be loyal to you but there is something to that right now but he’ll probably forget it at some point too, down the line. Usually, it’s sooner than later.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Rey Mysterio is not the only WWE Superstar to reject an offer from All Elite Wrestling. Edge had a deal on the table as well, but Mr. McMahon did not want his return to be in another promotion and signed him up. The Rated R Superstar made his return to the ring at Royal Rumble this year and has reportedly penned a three-year deal with the company.