WWE Rumor Roundup: Major backstage changes in Triple H’s absence, former champion cleared for in-ring return after 7 years (13th Jan 2022)

#1. WWE NXT creative team undergoes changes following the end of TripleH's leadership era

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

NXT 2.0 has seen massive changes in its creative team since Triple H's leadership departure. As per the reports from PWInsider, the brand's creative team will now report directly to Bruce Prichard and Christine Lubrano. Johnny Russo has also been bumped to the NXT writing team. Other alterations have seen most of Triple H's hires being let go in recent times, including William Regal and Samoa Joe.

The initial changes came into effect when NXT, as the Black and Gold brand, competed and effectively lost against AEW Dynamite in Wednesday night's ratings war. Triple H took a break after a recent hospitalization due to health complications. Internal reports suggest that he isn't happy with the changes made to his former team, especially the plethora of releases that included in-ring talent and backstage staff.

#2. WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves reportedly cleared for an in-ring return

Corey Graves @WWEGraves I kinda wanna wrestle again. I kinda wanna wrestle again.

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves is seemingly cleared for an in-ring return, as per the reports in Fightful Select. He previously competed on NXT and won the tag team title alongside Adrian Neville. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from in-ring action after suffering through multiple concussions in 2014.

Graves then returned as part of the commentary team and has called the action on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. He quickly made a name for himself with his quick wit and established himself as one of the top color commentators in the company. Last year, he sent out a tweet saying that he wanted to wrestle again. If he is indeed medically cleared to compete inside the squared circle, fans could see him return for the men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

#3. Two more names added to women's Royal Rumble 2022

WWE @WWE Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? https://t.co/1O6nbzU00x

According to PWInsider.com, former stars Melina and Cameron are set to return for the women's Royal Rumble 2022. While Cameron did most of her notable work while teaming up with Naomi, Melina won five titles during her WWE tenure, including two Divas Championships and three Women's Championships. Other big returns confirmed for the match include Michelle McCool, Lita, The Bella Twins and the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Earlier this week, RAW Superstars Belair, Morgan and Doudrop locked horns in a triple threat battle to earn a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. Doudrop won the match and will now challenge The Man for the title at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Belair and Morgan are now expected to be added to the Royal Rumble match.

