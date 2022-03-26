WWE Rumor Roundup - Major interest in another top AEW star after Cody Rhodes, Uncertainty over Bobby Lashley's future, and more (March 25th, 2022)

Welcome back to another brief edition of our the WWE Rumor Roundup. It's WrestleMania season, and, as expected, the rumor roundup is stacked with several interesting stories.

We recently received a confirmation on Cody Rhodes' WWE signing, but what's next for the American Nightmare? Today's rumor roundup features a backstage update on Rhodes' character following his return.

WWE is reportedly also interested in signing another top AEW star as high-ranking officials have been keeping close tabs on the wrestler's recent rise.

We ended the latest roundup with a much-needed update on Bobby Lashley's in-ring future and WrestleMania plans.

#1. WWE is interested in signing Ethan Page

Ethan Page signed a multi-year contract with AEW in 2021, and it seems like the former IMPACT Wrestling star has managed to impress people in WWE's office.

Andrew Zarian revealed on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE officials are high on Ethan Page and could make a play to sign him in the future.

"By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Page's whole deal, and I think he's super hyper talented," reported Zarian.

While WWE is angling towards securing the signature of Ethan Page, the promotion would ideally have to wait for the right opportunity as the AEW star still has some time left on his current deal.

"All Ego" has all the tools to succeed in Vince McMahon's empire and could attract a significant offer from AEW's rivals after he potentially becomes a free agent.

"I know that [Ethan] Page has re-signed, and he's there for a while, but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he's a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him." (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Ethan Page has consistently received TV time since his AEW debut last year, and he will be hoping to rise through the ranks even further and potentially cement himself as a main event star soon.

#2. Backstage news on Bobby Lashley's in-ring future

Bobby Lashley has not been seen since he was written off WWE programming at Elimination Chamber 2022 due to a serious shoulder injury.

Recent reports suggest plans to have Lashley take on Omos in a titanic WrestleMania showdown. However, the former world champion is yet to be cleared to wrestle, and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future, as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Bobby Lashley's shoulder injury was severe enough to keep him out of the ring until now.

While officials hope for Lashley to get the green signal to compete, the company will change its plans if the medical team doesn't allow the "All Mighty" to enter the ring at WrestleMania 38.

"The other match listed is Omos vs. Bobby Lashley. But there is a caveat. Obviously, Lashley did not undergo major shoulder surgery, as was feared from his injury suffered in the match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, or he wouldn't be ready. However, the injury was serious enough that he hasn't wrestled since and is not cleared at this point. We were told this is the match provided Lashley is cleared. If he's not, then they'd have to change plans."

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Bobby Lashley and hopes he makes it to WrestleMania 38 for a monstrous clash against Omos.

#3. Reported plans for Cody Rhodes' character after his return

Cody Rhodes continues to be one of the most trending names in professional wrestling as he is all set to make his return.

Sources close to the situation have told WrestleVotes that a couple of high-profile WWE officials want Cody Rhodes to be portrayed exactly how he was in AEW.

Several fans have been wondering about the creative direction for Cody Rhodes, and it looks like the former TNT Champion could retain his AEW persona once he arrives in WWE.

Here's what WrestleVotes reported:

"Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the "American Nightmare" crossing the line is significant here," revealed WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here. Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here.

Cody Rhodes transformed into a bonafide main event talent after his first departure from Vince McMahon's promotion, and the rumored character plans could be the ideal way forward for his reintroduction to TV.

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review to find more details about the latest reports.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao