WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's reaction to Big E and Kofi Kingston taking the knee, why several stars missed RAW and more - 1 July 2020

Why several Superstars missed RAW this week, how WWE broke Alexa Bliss's heart and more!

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the big stories of the day involving WWE Superstars.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

SHARE

Vince McMahon with The New Day

In today's WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the real reason Liv Morgan and others were not on Monday Night RAW and major plans for Andrade and Angel Garza. On top of that, we have details on the WWE Superstar who is reportedly not keen on moving to the United States and has refused to move to the main roster.

Before we get to all that, let us take a look at the two big stories of the day:

Vince McMahon's reaction to Big E and Kofi Kingston taking the knee

Big E and Kofi Kingston took the knee on WWE SmackDown last month to show their solidarity with the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement. The movement has been in full flow across the world after the tragic incident involving George Floyd.

On The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp, Big E spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to the tag-team champions taking the knee. He made it clear that it was something they ran by the WWE Chairman before doing it and it was cleared without any pushback. He said:

So, we've done a few things, and I think we're going to continue to use some things like you mentioned, taking a knee, to bring attention to this movement on SmackDown. And the nice thing is, you know, we ran it by Vince McMahon, our boss, and he approved it. We got no pushback there.

The New Day also spoke about it on their podcast and Big E revealed that it was with the full backing of WWE. He added:

We got a lot of support from the company with the podcast and we can't typically put out the video, not the whole video because of the way the contract is with our podcast, but they were so supportive with us putting up the whole conversation because we felt like it was important for people to listen to this hour plus, and to see it and to see our faces and see our expressions. So we were thankful that we got support from the company too, but we've done different things. (H/T Credit: Wrestlinginc)

1 / 5 NEXT