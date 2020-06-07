WWE Rumor Roundup: How Vince McMahon insulted The Revival backstage, Big feud planned for Brock Lesnar and more - 5th June 2020

A veteran wrestler has blamed Nia Jax for Kairi Sane's injury and more.

Stories involving Matt Riddle, Roman Reigns and more in today's WWE Rumor Roundup

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Rumors

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look at the top stories of the day. There are some interesting feuds planned by WWE while Matt Riddle reveals what happened when he met Brock Lesnar backstage.

One veteran wrestler has blamed Nia Jax for Kairi Sane's injury while we have a big update from Roman Reigns regarding his return to WWE. All this and more after getting past the two headline-makers of the day:

#5. How Vince McMahon insulted The Revival backstage

The Revival, now known as FTR, have revealed that Vince McMahon tried to insult them backstage after a match with The New Day in WWE. The new AEW signings were vocal about their stint in WWE and spoke about how they were not understood by the WWE Chairman.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's podcast, Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) revealed that Vince was not convinced by their talent and once said that they were nowhere near Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. He reportedly said that everyone was calling them the next big things in tag-team wrestling but they were nowhere close to that. Dax said:

We had a match with New Day. We were so... all four of us came to the back, we were so proud of this match, and we loved it so much. We were happy because it wasn't an action-packed match, it was a match that told a great little story. The fans got behind it and they loved it. We came to the back and Vince was waiting right in the middle of the Gorilla with his hands in his pocket.

One thing I'll never forget he said, he looked at me and Cash and he said, "Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully, you're the next great tag team. Well, that's the problem, you guys aren't Arn and Tully, you're just great professional wrestlers." And to me and Cash, we took that beaming with pride, he meant it as an insult. So I'm thinking to myself, ''So you're comparing us to two of the greatest of all time who have drawn a s**t-ton of money in this business and you're meaning that as an insult?"

