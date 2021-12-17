Backstage reaction to Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE - Reports

Kevin Owens will remain a WWE Superstar after signing a three-year deal with the company. His previous deal was set to expire on January 31st, 2022 which resulted in a lot of speculation about KO's wrestling future.

This new deal will take the former Universal Champion to January 31st in 2024, as confirmed by the man himself during an interview with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports recorded earlier this week. Owens will be paid around $2-3 million per year, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- When WWE knew they were keeping him

- Length/Date of the deal

- Backstage WWE reaction

- AEW reaction

- Future



patreon.com/posts/59989014 We have a lot more news on Kevin Owens' new WWE deal for subscribers of Fightful Select.- When WWE knew they were keeping him- Length/Date of the deal- Backstage WWE reaction- AEW reaction- Future We have a lot more news on Kevin Owens' new WWE deal for subscribers of Fightful Select.- When WWE knew they were keeping him- Length/Date of the deal- Backstage WWE reaction- AEW reaction- Futurepatreon.com/posts/59989014 https://t.co/HEZS7XDiba

Sean Ross Sapp has reported on Fightful Select a unanimously positive backstage reaction among WWE Superstars and staff regarding Kevin Owens re-signing with the company.

He is well respected and liked within the locker room, with one superstar even referring to him as a "good moral compass", who cares about the safety and well-being of others. Another source said that he deserves a huge deal.

Fightful even spoke with several AEW sources about Owens staying put, with most of them being happy for him. He is said to have maintained good relationships with multiple people there.

During his aforementioned interview with Pat Lapadre, Kevin Owens said that the decision to stay with WWE was easy because it was the best thing for his family.

Will Kevin Owens become WWE Champion at Day 1?

The company was reportedly confident that Kevin Owens would re-sign as of three weeks ago. The former Universal Champion has been pushed into the main event scene and will challenge WWE Champion Big E at Day 1, in a Fatal-4-Way match which also includes Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that he is staying with the company, there is a chance Owens wins the title at the start of 2022. Whether or not it happens, he should remain in the main event scene on RAW for a while, as he is among the most talented stars on the roster.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy that Kevin Owens is staying in WWE? Yes - This is the right move for him! No - KO should have been All Elite! 14 votes so far