Spoiler on big plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 - Reports

Universal champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the upcoming pay-per-view WWE Day 1. As per recent reports, this match could have major implications for WrestleMania 38.

Recently, WWE has been hit with yet another wave of COVID-19. Due to the same, several stars were forced to miss recent live events, as well as this week's Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns has also not appeared on live events, which has raised concerns over his match at WWE Day 1.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are major plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar on the show. This involves Paul Heyman, who was recently fired by Roman Reigns. Meltzer was told by sources. It is important for WrestleMania that Reigns, Lesnar, and Paul Heyman do not miss WWE Day 1 because something big is planned.

“Obviously, he’s gonna have something to do with the storyline on Saturday because I was essentially told that it was very very important for WrestleMania that Roman Reigns does not miss this show, that Lesnar does not miss this show, and that Heyman does not miss this show. His name was mentioned to me in that context so obviously, there’s something big going on there,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar could be the main event of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had multiple feuds against each other over the last few years. However, their current feud is arguably the most exciting of them all, Reigns is the heel while Lesnar is the babyface.

It all started at SummerSlam 2021 when The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE and confronted Roman Reigns. The two then faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The Tribal Chief managed to retain his title with some help from The Usos.

The loyalty of Paul Heyman has been a focal point in this feud. A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Roman Reigns fired Heyman from. This has now raised speculation of whether Heyman will officially go back to his previous client, Brock Lesnar.

Also Read Article Continues below

In any case, all the rumors are pointing towards the fact that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 would not be the last match in this feud. We are most likely headed towards yet another WrestleMania encounter between these two heavyweights, most likely in the main event of the show.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brock Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far