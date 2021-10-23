Two-time WrestleMania main-eventer was never considered a 'top guy' by management like Roman Reigns - Reports

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns is the top superstar in WWE today. Unfortunately for Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan), despite being a former WWE Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer, the management never considered him a 'top guy.'

As the 'Yes' movement leader, fans were heavily invested in Bryan. Apart from being a four-time WWE Champion, he also main-evented WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 37.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Danielson was never seen as a top guy like Roman Reigns.

''And keep in mind while they absolutely liked him and saw him as a star, even as he saved a WrestleMania and sports teams throughout the country were doing “Yes,” chants, they never thought he was the top guy and that Roman Reigns was, because they know more than the fans,'' said Meltzer

Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns in his last WWE match

Interestingly, 'The American Dragon' lost his final WWE to 'The Tribal Chief.' The match had the stipulation that if he lost, he would have to leave SmackDown.

Bryan's WWE contract was also up around the same time, and the former WWE Champion chose not to re-sign with the company and went to AEW instead.

Many fans and critics have opined that Danielson could have become the face of WWE if given a chance. But the company decided to go with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is on a dominant reign as the Universal Champion. He has already held the title for over 400 days, and WWE plans for him to break Brock Lesnar's record of holding the Universal title for over 500 days.

