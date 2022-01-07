Details on WWE's plan for Seth Rollins to headline WrestleMania 38 against a top RAW Superstar - Reports

As per reports, Seth Rollins was originally set to become the new WWE Champion at Day 1. However, a last-minute change of plans led to Brock Lesnar pinning Big E to win the fatal 5-way match.

Despite this, Rollins is still the top contender to main-event one night of WrestleMania against either Big E, Bobby Lashley, or Kevin Owens.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that since the WWE Championship will headline one night of WrestleMania, the original plan for Seth Rollins to face one of RAW's top stars could happen anyway.

''Because there are two nights of WrestleMania, they need a WWE title match to headline the other show. The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble, with Big E the favorite, but Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley were also possibilities. The match in that position may remain the same, but getting there is different,'' said Meltzer.

This throws the entire storyline of the WWE Championship currently held by Brock Lesnar wide open. How will it pan out in the coming weeks? Will Lesnar drop the championship at the Royal Rumble so he can go after Reigns at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

Original plan for Seth Rollins' match at WWE Day 1

Meltzer stated that one reason why Seth Rollins was moved to RAW from SmackDown was to put the WWE title on him.

''When Rollins was moved from Smackdown to Raw, the original plan was to transfer the WWE title from Big E to him. The decision was then made to do the change on the 1/1 show in the four-way."

WWE could have gone with many different finishes for the match, including Owens laying down for Rollins. But Roman Reigns pulling out of Day 1 threw plans wide open and led to a shocking result.

How will the storyline involving Seth Rollins go from here? Will he lay low until Royal Rumble 2022? Or will he pull off a shocking coup like he did at WrestleMania 31?

