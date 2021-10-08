Future plan for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, potential winner for Crown Jewel revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel show on 21st October 2021. The Universal Championship will be on the line as the two behemoths face each other in Saudi Arabia. The current reported plan indicates that their upcoming clash won't just be a one-off.

The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE at SummerSlam and had a face-off with Reigns. As per previous reports, Lesnar was brought back ahead of schedule in order to compete with CM Punk joining AEW. Originally, Lesnar vs. Reigns was set for WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that the current plan is for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to have a prolonged feud.

"Right now the plan is to get a lot more time out of Lesnar vs. Reigns than just the Saudi Arabia show, and from the rosters, they need to do that. McIntyre is there, but they also have to elevate other people.'' stated Meltzer.

Meltzer added that WWE could put the Universal Championship on Brock Lesnar in order to keep his feud against Roman Reigns interesting for a long period of time.

Could we see a twist during Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns?

The storied rivalry between both men has led to multiple clashes between them. However, the dynamics have changed a bit this time as The Beast Incarnate is a babyface while Reigns is the heel.

Another important change is that Lesnar's trusted 'advocate,' Paul Heyman, will be in the corner of The Tribal Chief.

Many fans expect a major swerve from Heyman during the match. As a result, he could turn on his Tribal Chief, helping Lesnar become the next Universal Champion.

Would you like to see this twist happen at Crown Jewel 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.

