Important details on Triple H's WWE future - Reports

Triple H has been away from his duties in WWE ever since he suffered a cardiac episode. Reports state that the former WWE Champion is healthy now but is advised to rest. He may eventually return to his backstage duties, but his time as an in-ring superstar is more than likely finished.

The Game has not been an active in-ring competitor for roughly two years now, even though he did have a non-sanctioned match on RAW during the Thunderdome era.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that The King of Kings will not be wrestling again. Speaking about the star attractions remaining with WWE, he said that only Edge, Goldberg and Shane McMahon are left as viable options:

''I doubt Paul Levesque will be wrestling and Undertaker is done, although Undertaker and Austin are on huge money deals (as Ric Flair was) just to keep them part of the promotion 'forever','' said Dave Meltzer.

Could Triple H have one last match?

Earlier reports had suggested that even though Triple H's in-ring career is over, he may opt to have a retirement match. It is also said that his cardiac episode wasn't minor and he had suffered a major health scare.

Shawn Michaels, who has been at the helm of NXT 2.0 said that he hopes Triple H will return only after a full recovery:

"...I've told him, 'I don't care how good you are, you stay away, get healthy, concentrate on you,'" said Michaels. "The thing is, he put in a fabulous team here, and that's why it's able to continue on without him because he put phenomenal people in place....The team he put in place was prepared for these kind of days, and we want him to get healthy," said Michaels.

As a result of that there is talk that he will be given a new set of responsibilities when he returns in order to reduce his work load.

Also Read Article Continues below

While everyone would love to see Triple H back in WWE, it is for the best that he takes all the time he needs to heal.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want Triple H to have one more match? Yes No 27 votes so far