WWE issues update on Triple H following a "Cardiac Event" 

Triple H was treated in hospital following a 'cardiac event'

WWE has announced via its official website and social media accounts that Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Development & COO, and 14-Time World Champion Triple H, had undergone a successful procedure at a local Connecticut hospital last week.

WWE issued an official statement today on Twitter, stating:

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." - WWE (h/t WWE)

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." https://t.co/daTT1SnBUz — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021

No further details on the event itself have been released at this time. Additionally, there is no word yet on how/if this has affected operations within WWE, or if it could in the future.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we wish Triple H a speedy recovery!

Will Triple H Wrestle in a WWE ring again?

WWE's Triple H, Making His Entrance at a WrestleMania

Regardless of age, The King of Kings Triple H will always have a strong presence on WWE television, and will always be seen as a main event attraction on any card he participates on in the future. However in recent times, the Ceribrial Assasion has opted not to get in-between the ropes.

It was reported that the current WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest, had jokingly requested a match with Triple H at WrestleMania 37:

"‘I make jokes from time to time. Like, hey, Mania – Hunter didn’t have a match, and that was the first time all these legends, none of them [on the show]. I was like, "I mean, did you bring your gear? Because you can have a match, I’m right here!” He started laughing and said, “You’re on a list of people that have asked me that”. I was like, I bet, I can imagine – he gets it all the time by guys being like, “Hey you wanna work? You wanna wrestle?”, said Damian Priest. [h/t Metro]

There were also rumors that Triple H was being positioned to face The Phenominal One, AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37 as well. However, those plans did not come together. Triple H revealed in April in an interview with WrestleZone that he had turned down the match himself, despite AJ Styles' lobbying:

"When he first came to me, I said, ‘AJ, I’m not going to tell you no. Personally, I’d love to work with you and at this point, you can carry me to something.’ So, I’d love it. The personal side of it, the performer side of it, I would love nothing more, but the reality is—I’m not going to have the bandwidth or availability schedule-wise to be able to pull that off. He would come to me every week or every other week when I would see him and say, ‘How’s that bandwidth coming? You going to be able to make this happen?’ I’d say I’m not, but I’m flattered by that—I really am—and I’m humbled by it." (H/T WrestleZone)

If/When Triple H returns to the ring, who do YOU think he should face?

Edited by Daniel Wood