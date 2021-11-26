Major update on Johnny Gargano's contract status with WWE: Reports

Johnny Gargano's match on December 5 might not be the last time fans see him inside a WWE ring.

According to reports, Johnny Gargano's contract with WWE was about to expire on December 3, but the former NXT Champion signed a week's extension to complete the ongoing storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, although Johnny Wrestling's contract still expires on the said date, he is strongly considering his options. Meltzer also noted that Gargano was offered a multi-year deal, but he's yet to accept it:

“Gargano, his contract is up December 3. He signed a one week extension to December 10 so he could do the WarGames show and finish up the storyline. It's not 100 percent [that] he's leaving by any means. He's considering his options but, obviously, he has not signed a contract. They did not offer him a 7-day contract. They want him to sign a multi-year contract, and he has not done that, and the fact that he has not tells you that he's certainly exploring all options. There’s a lot to think about from his perspective. It’s not as open and shut as some people because, to me, Adam Cole was open and shut. There was only one decision for Adam Cole to make…Gargano, there’s probably two decisions, and I don’t know which way he’s going. If he was leaning strongly towards staying, they probably would have talked him into singing and that hasn't happened. It’s up in the air.” (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

Johnny Gargano will compete in his first WarGames match next month

Johnny Gargano returned to NXT 2.0 on October 20 after missing in-ring action for almost two months. The NXT Triple Crown Champion made his intentions clear as he challenged Carmelo Hayes for his North American title.

This week's NXT 2.0 main event saw Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American title. Hayes retained his gold, pinning Gargano following interference from Tony D’Angelo.

Following the match, a brawl broke out between the Old School and New School. It was later made official that on December 5, Gargano will team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight to battle Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller at WarGames.

This will be Gargano's first match inside the steel structure created by Dusty Rhodes.

