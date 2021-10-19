Potential spoiler on all the championship match results at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - Reports

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to feature four championship matches, but a title change is unlikely, as per recent reports.

As reported by Cageside Seats, no titles are expected to change hands at the pay-per-view, which will take place on October 21, 2021, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against arch-rival Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. This will be Lesnar's first match since WrestleMania 36. With doubts over Paul Heyman's loyalty, fans are excited to see how this bout plays out.

WWE Champion Big E will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has already been drafted to SmackDown. The RAW Tag Team titles will be on the line as RK-Bro will defend them against AJ Styles and Omos.

Becky Lynch will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match. With Lynch and Belair being drafted to the Red brand and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair being drafted to SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE handles this situation.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also feature marquee non-title matches

WWE has done a great job in booking matches for Crown Jewel 2021, with many calling this the best match card yet for a show in Saudi Arabia. Apart from the championship bouts, the pay-per-view is also set to feature many major non-title matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will step inside the deadly structure of Hell in a Cell to end his heated rivalry against Seth Rollins. Goldberg will face Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match to avenge his son.

Other than this, Crown Jewel will feature the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop will be the finals of the respective tournaments.

Edited by Kaushik Das

