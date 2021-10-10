Potential spoiler on future plans for Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at Crown Jewel 2021 later this month. However, the WWE Universe might not see The Beast Incarnate back on television after that for a while.

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, Lesnar is not scheduled for any WWE show this year after his match at the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. This could be a potential spoiler that he won't be winning the Universal title from Reigns at the upcoming event.

The report further adds that Brock Lesnar is next scheduled to wrestle at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. It is not yet known whether he'll be entering the annual over-the-top-rope match.

After being away from WWE programming for over 16 months, Lesnar returned at SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year. Now with a new ponytail look and a beard, he confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman as fans broke into a huge pop for him.

His title feud with Reigns on SmackDown so far has been extremely entertaining and fans can't wait to see what the two stars have in store for them in the coming weeks.

Brock Lesnar is set to appear on next week's "supersized" SmackDown

WWE has announced a "supersized" edition of Friday Night SmackDown next week as the show will air on FS1 and will be two and half hours long. Due to this, the Blue brand will be going head-to-head against AEW Rampage, which usually starts immediately after SmackDown ends.

With this being the Blue brand's first head-to-head battle against any All Elite Wrestling show, WWE has announced a massive line-up for the show next week. This includes an appearance from Brock Lesnar.

While the details of his appearance have not been revealed, fans can expect to see a face-off or even an all-out brawl between him and Reigns ahead of their Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel.

