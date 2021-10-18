Potential spoiler on two top championship matches at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 – Reports

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is set to feature multiple championship matches, including the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Women's title.

We now have what could be potential spoilers for these two matches at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view later this week.

Dave Meltzer reported on two top matches planned for WWE's Madison Square Garden show on December 26. These matches are Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

Big E is set to defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2021. The report indicates that he will be retaining his title at the show. It should be noted that Drew McIntyre has already been drafted to SmackDown and has made his intentions clear to come after the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also set to defend her title at Crown Jewel 2021 in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. The report from Dave Meltzer doesn't specify if Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at MSG would be for the SmackDown Women's Championship. If it is, it would mean that Becky would also be retaining her title at Crown Jewel.

The situation with this match is especially interesting since both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have been drafted to RAW. Adding to that, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has been drafted to SmackDown. While nothing is confirmed yet, fans are speculating that the two champions could exchange their titles.

Potential Spoiler on the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The biggest match heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is the Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate, now a babyface against the heel Roman Reigns, has been constantly messing with The Tribal Chief making him doubt Paul Heyman's loyalty.

Also Read

After holding on to the Universal Championship for over 400 days, Roman Reigns will be facing his biggest challenge yet in the form of Lesnar. However, recent reports suggest that The Tribal Chief will not be losing his title at Crown Jewel.

According to WrestlingNews.co, there are no plans for Roman Reigns to drop the Universal Championship anytime soon, at least this year. Also, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear on any WWE show this year after Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Will Becky Lynch remain the SmackDown Women's Champion after WWE Crown Jewel 2021? Yes No 4 votes so far