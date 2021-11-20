5-time WWE World Champion and Brock Lesnar use their backstage influence to make late changes to the script - Reports 

It is a well-known fact that most WWE Superstars are not allowed to change the script given to them for a show. However, top names such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are an exception to that rule. The two men frequently get changes made to their segments.

Reigns is the undisputed top star in WWE today. So it is understandable that the five-time world champion has a lot of clout backstage and is allowed to ask for last-minute changes. The same goes for Brock Lesnar, who is a prized commodity for WWE.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the November 12th SmackDown match between King Woods and Roman Reigns was a last-minute call made by the latter. It isn't uncommon for Reigns or Lesnar to make such changes to the script, with Paul Heyman's presence being the common link between both men.

"There were changes pitched between 4 and 6 p.m. the day of the show, but that is usually the case with Reigns segments since it’s a common thing for Reigns and Lesnar to ask for late changes with Heyman as the common denominator with ideas to enhance what was on paper the day of the show," stated Meltzer.

WWE @WWE



👀 #WWECrownJewel When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Mu9YQlVDw7

What's next for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently in a long-term program with Brock Lesnar. The two men faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 where The Tribal Chief came out victorious.

However, their story is far from over, as they are reportedly set to face each other at WrestleMania next year. Lesnar will also be making his return next month for the SmackDown set to be held in Los Angeles on December 10th.

STAPLES Center @STAPLESCenter The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: stpls.la/wwe21tw https://t.co/euSyXGDNOL

Are you looking forward to The Beast Incarnate's WWE return?

