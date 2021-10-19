WWE higher-ups believe Roman Reigns' recent opponent could be a huge star - Reports

Montez Ford main-evented the September 24 episode of WWE SmackDown against Roman Reigns. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport recently noted that the company's higher-ups viewed this as a 'trial' match to see whether or not there was potential for Ford to become a major solo star. According to the report, he thoroughly impressed people backstage with his singles performance against Reigns.

It was previously highlighted that there had been significant consideration to split up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins during this year's Draft. Ultimately, this did not happen as The Street Profits got drafted to RAW.

As per GiveMeSport, the objective behind potentially breaking up the popular duo was for Ford to receive a serious singles push. The report also noted that the 'door is still open' for him to break out as a solo star on the same brand as Dawkins.

Why did WWE officials draft Montez Ford to RAW?

Sources additionally told GiveMeSport that WWE attempts to keep actual couples on the same brand. Ford ended up on the RAW roster as his spouse, Bianca Belair, got drafted there too.

Another reported reason for the tag team talent's draft move is that the company's higher-ups feel he will have more top superstars to work with on the Red brand.

"Regardless of whether he went to the brand on his own, or with Angelo Dawkins, WWE always wanted to have Montez Ford on Raw. We’ve been told this was partially because WWE tries keep real-life couples on the same roster, with Belair being moved over to Raw, but also because higher-ups feel as if Ford has more top talent to work with on the red brand," wrote Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

The Street Profits have already held tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. As a result, it would make storyline sense if Montez Ford shifted his focus to win a singles title at some point.

