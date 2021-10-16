Roman Reigns to face former Royal Rumble winner at major upcoming show - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly set to face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming WWE Tribute to the Troops show.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, the company will be taping Reigns and Nakamura's match for Tribute to the Troops on tonight's SmackDown tapings. While the result of the match is not known yet, it is safe to assume that The Tribal Chief will reign supreme and make the Japanese star "acknowledge" him.

Earlier, it was reported by PWInsider that WWE Tribute of the Troops will air on FOX on 14 November 2021.

"WWE will broadcast Tribute to the Troops on FOX on Sunday 11/14, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The actual time of the airing may differ depending on your local market."

Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 400 days now, considered by many as one of the finest title runs in recent memory. However, he is set to face his biggest challenge yet at Crown Jewel 2021 as he will defend his title against arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

During a recent interview with Complex, Reigns spoke about his current run as a heel on SmackDown, claiming that he's focused on finishing what they're doing with the Tribal Chief character.

"I think we’re in the middle of what we’re trying to do now," said Reigns. "So ultimately I’m focused to finish what we’re doing within this run, wherever that may land. It could be a year from now. It could be five years from now. I’m not sure exactly what that timeframe is going to dictate. But I think for me to continue to compete at the highest level, to perform at the highest level, and to captivate at the highest level. From there, you have to start analyzing yourself and where you’re at mentally and physically and how emotionally connected you are to what you’re doing."

