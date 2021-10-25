Female star wanted to fight Charlotte Flair after awkward segment with Becky Lynch - Reports

PWInsider is reporting that Sonya Deville wanted to fight Charlotte Flair after the latter's "Championship Exchange" segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown.

On last week's SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were scheduled to swap their Women's titles in the final segment. Things went awry pretty quickly, as Flair dropped her belt when Lynch attempted to grab it. Lynch later threw her belt at Charlotte, and "The Queen" dropped it as well.

Two different sources have now told PWInsider that Sonya Deville wasn't happy one bit with Charlotte Flair. Deville had an argument with Flair as well, after SmackDown went off the air. She was reportedly “mad enough to want to fight Flair.”

Charlotte has certainly been no stranger to controversy during her tenure as The Queen. She's been outspoken and there have been rumors that she's been difficult to work at times.

So far, reports have suggested that Charlotte Flair received major heat because of how she acted during the "Championship Exchange" segment. A source who spoke with PWInsider seemed to be siding with Flair, and stated the following:

“Let’s be honest, that’s what stars do. They make sure their star power remains the same or greater.”

Additionally, people close to Charlotte Flair in WWE feel that escorting Flair out of the venue was disrespectful to her.

Charlotte Flair is seemingly unpopular among many of her peers

Charlotte Flair's behavior during the "Championship Exchange" segment, plus the resulting confrontation with Lynch, didn't sit well with many. According to a recent report, no female WWE star wants to work with Charlotte Flair in any form. Flair has been quite difficult to work with, for a while now.

The "Championship Exchange" segment was certainly an awkward affair, and it was clear as day that something was off. Sonya Deville played her part with absolute perfection, and was seemingly angry at Flair's unprofessionalism, if the latest reports are true.

Becky Lynch was praised backstage for standing up to Charlotte Flair and a wrestler went out of their way to call her "a hero." Lynch has been a top fan-favorite for more than three years now. Her friendship with Flair has been strained for a while at this point.

Who are you siding with in this entire fiasco? What was your immediate reaction to how things were handled during the title swap segment?

