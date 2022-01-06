×
Timothy Thatcher and several other NXT Superstars released - Reports

Timothy Thatcher is no longer a part of WWE
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 06, 2022 05:07 AM IST
NXT Superstars Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Hideki Suzuki and Allison Danger have all been let go by WWE as part of the latest round of releases.

This was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who also broke the news of Road Dogg and William Regal's departure from the company. The list of lay offs include producers, coaches and writers.

Timothy Thatcher, a former competitor on the black and gold brand, had been helping out as a coach as of late since being off television. Hideki Suzuki was part of Diamond Mine and Danny Burch is a former tag team champion.

List of NXT personnel released by WWE recently

Unlike last year, WWE didn't release a long list of full-time performers this time. William Regal, who served as the General Manager of the black and gold brand, was the most shocking name to be cut.

Here's the full list of personnel who have been let go:

  • Ace Steel
  • William Regal
  • Ranjin Singh
  • Scott Armstrong
  • George Carroll
  • Ryan Katz
  • Allison Danger
  • Danny Burch
  • Timothy Thatcher
  • Hideki Suzuki
WWE have confirmed producer Road Dogg, coach Ace Steel and writer Ryan Katz are all gone from NXT

Road Dogg, who worked as a producer, also parted ways with WWE. Sarah Cummins, Senior VP of Consumer Products, has also been let go by the company.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
