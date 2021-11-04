"Ultimate proof no one is safe"- Backstage reaction to latest WWE exit - Reports

WWE and long-time Senior Vice President of Creative Sources, Stan Stanski, have parted ways.

Stan Stanski began working for WWE in 2006. After six years of service, Stanski was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President in 2012.

Stan Stanski's release was first reported by PWInsider. Per company sources, people backstage are "shocked" over this departure. One source told PWInsider that Stanski's exit was "the ultimate proof no one is safe." The source also said that the release is "yet another reminder this isn't the same company it was a year ago."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has confirmed that WWE had several office cuts this week. We're told in the single digits. Fightful has confirmed that WWE had several office cuts this week. We're told in the single digits.

Stan Stanski's job required him to lead a team and provide leadership for all WWE marketing initiatives on a worldwide scale. Stanski's LinkedIn bio states that he managed WWE's overall creative look across major platforms, including graphic identity, photography, marketing of pay-per-view shows, sponsorship, and live event promotion.

PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful both noted that a few more office cuts are expected.

WWE has released more than 50 personnel this year

In 2021, WWE has cut more than 50 talents so far; this list includes on-screen performers and various employees behind the scenes. Earlier this year, the company shockingly released names like The IIconics, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Malakai Black, and Andrade.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm told John Laurinaitis has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases I'm told John Laurinaitis has been making the calls to talent and citing budget cuts as the reason for the WWE releases

Former WWE Booker Vince Russo was one of several people who took exception to these mass releases:

"There are no budget cuts," said Russo. "You just got $23 billion and you're not being honest with them. You're not telling them 'we feel like we can't get you over' or this or that. Tell them the truth....If you tell them the truth, they got heat with you. You lie to them... I don't know, it makes them feel better? Do The IIconics feel better today because they're told 'budget cuts'?"

