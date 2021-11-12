Vince McMahon thinks many WWE stars are overpaid; Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' earnings revealed - Reports

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon reportedly believes that many WWE stars are overpaid.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Meltzer noted that almost every performer working in the WWE is relatively underpaid. WWE allegedly pays only 8% of its total revenue to the superstars.

It was also added that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only two superstars who earn $5 million per year. While a few other top-tier stars make around $3 million, others are poorly remunerated considering the company's record profit.

Here's what was reported on WOR via CageSideSeats:

"On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that every wrestler in WWE is underpaid because only about 8% of WWE's total revenue is paid to the wrestlers. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the only wrestlers making five million dollars per year, and a couple others make north of three million dollars per year. Vince McMahon thinks many of the wrestlers are overpaid."

Details on WWE's Q3 earnings and recent budget cuts

WWE reported a 15% increase from last year's revenue by raking in $255.8 million in their third financial quarter. The company's Q3 earnings call was followed by a bombshell hours later, as WWE released more than a dozen superstars in yet another layoff.

Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, sent the following text message to the entire roster while announcing the recent batch of releases.

"Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. - John Laurinaitis." H/t PWInsider

"Budget cuts" have been WWE's go-to reason whenever the company reduces the roster. It has been a regular occurrence following the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Today has turned for the worse, as several #WWE releases have gone down. @RickUcchino and @Kevkellam will be LIVE on the InSide Kradle to break it all down at 8:00 PM EST. Today has turned for the worse, as several #WWE releases have gone down. @RickUcchino and @Kevkellam will be LIVE on the InSide Kradle to break it all down at 8:00 PM EST. https://t.co/AyjX75b3Qs

While WWE has taken several steps to balance its finances, the releases were much more than a budget-related decision as age, vaccination status, and other backstage factors were reportedly at play.

The promotion's financial dealings will definitely be a hot topic of discussion following the latest report from Dave Meltzer. What are your opinions on WWE stars allegedly being underpaid? Let us know in the comments below.

