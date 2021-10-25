WWE tentatively set two shows for Saudi Arabia return - Reports

WWE have set two shows for their next return to Saudi Arabia. Reports suggest that they have tentatively decided to schedule their next two shows in the Middle East for the months of February and October.

As previously reported, WWE plans to return to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2022. The report came following WWE Crown Jewel, which took place on the 21st of October this year.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently tweeted that WWE is planning to hold shows in the months of February and October, but there is no concrete listing as of yet. This is in line with similar reports made by PWInsider.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The Saudi Arabia shows, not listed, tentatively scheduled for February and October for WWE as best I know The Saudi Arabia shows, not listed, tentatively scheduled for February and October for WWE as best I know

The company has found much success in Saudi Arabia, as seen by the conclusion of Crown Jewel. A pay-per-view which saw a number of high profile matches, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, as well as a Triple Threat between the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

WWE put on a heck of a show at Crown Jewel this year

WWE Crown Jewel was the company's first pay-per-view back in Saudi Arabia following the COVID-19 pandemic. The last event they held was the 2020 version of Super ShowDown which took place in February.

The event was a huge success and featured an amazing match card, with the likes of Roman Reigns facing Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre challenging WWE Champion Big E and even a Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins. Despite some of the recent criticisms of WWE, they put on an incredible show on that night. One that truly went beyond most people's expectations.

The pay-per-view left the WWE Universe with a difficult decision to make regarding the match of the night.

Regardless of when WWE holds their next show in Saudi Arabia, recent performances prove that it is bound to be a success. Despite their doubters, they have proven to rise to the occasion in Riyadh.

