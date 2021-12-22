Details on WWE possibly returning to the ThunderDome - Reports

WWE is reportedly preparing for contingency plans if state mandates are issued due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company might return to the Performance Center in Florida or utilize the ThunderDome once again to film shows such as RAW and SmackDown if mandates are issued.

"WWE can go back to someplace in Florida. You can always do the Performance Center. The problem is that if you put RAW and SmackDown in front of 300 people again, those numbers will crater. The ThunderDome thing, I mean they did better in the ThunderDome than the Performance Center, so I think that in that sense WWE could look at a ThunderDome again and try to take residency in a building, but it's hard because I guess you could do the baseball stadium, because baseball isn't starting for months, so I guess they'll go to the Tampa baseball stadium and set up," said Melzter.

WWE returned to the road in July, with SmackDown before Money in the Bank being the first show to have fans in attendance after the end of the ThunderDome.

WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia is at risk of cancelation due to the COVID-19 outbreak

WWE reportedly has two shows set for its next return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2022. The first show is expected to take place in the month of February while the second one will take place in October.

WWE EVENTS IN SAUDI ARABIA @KSA2020WWE



The next 🚨🚨🚨🚨 //The next #WWE show in Jeddah is threatened with cancellation after the increase in cases in America after the number of cases of corona infection reached more than 200 thou 🚨🚨🚨🚨 // The next #WWE show in Jeddah is threatened with cancellation after the increase in cases in America after the number of cases of corona infection reached more than 200 thou

According to recent news, WWE 's upcoming pay-per-view event in Jeddah could be canceled due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. The transmission of the Omicron variant is a major ongoing issue, which could lead to more restrictions in the US.

Also Read Article Continues below

As mentioned above, the company has contingency plans, so it's left to be seen how things will pan out in the coming months.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Alan John